UMaine plays double header against University of Hartford at home Saturday
The Black Bears won their first game, and lost their second.
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It has been 707 days since the UMaine softball team has played a home game.
That streak was broken this weekend when they took on the University of Hartford in a double header.
A big first inning in game one for the Black Bears as they scored 4 quick runs.
Kyleigh O’Donnell pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts leading them to a 5-2 win.
Game two was a different story.
The Black Bear bats fell quiet.
Hartford rallied for 4 runs in the third inning, and 5 in the 4th.
Hartford took the series split 10-1 in the second game of the afternoon.
Both teams face off again tomorrow to complete the three game series, first pitch is at 11.
