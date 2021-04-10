UMaine plays double header against University of Hartford at home Saturday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It has been 707 days since the UMaine softball team has played a home game.

That streak was broken this weekend when they took on the University of Hartford in a double header.

A big first inning in game one for the Black Bears as they scored 4 quick runs.

Kyleigh O’Donnell pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts leading them to a 5-2 win.

Game two was a different story.

The Black Bear bats fell quiet.

Hartford rallied for 4 runs in the third inning, and 5 in the 4th.

Hartford took the series split 10-1 in the second game of the afternoon.

Both teams face off again tomorrow to complete the three game series, first pitch is at 11.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.