Advertisement

UMaine plays double header against University of Hartford at home Saturday

The Black Bears won their first game, and lost their second.
It has been 707 days since the UMaine softball team has played a home game. That streak was...
It has been 707 days since the UMaine softball team has played a home game. That streak was broken this weekend when they took on the University of Hartford in a double header.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It has been 707 days since the UMaine softball team has played a home game.

That streak was broken this weekend when they took on the University of Hartford in a double header.

A big first inning in game one for the Black Bears as they scored 4 quick runs.

Kyleigh O’Donnell pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts leading them to a 5-2 win.

Game two was a different story.

The Black Bear bats fell quiet.

Hartford rallied for 4 runs in the third inning, and 5 in the 4th.

Hartford took the series split 10-1 in the second game of the afternoon.

Both teams face off again tomorrow to complete the three game series, first pitch is at 11.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gendron passed away Friday.
UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey coach dies
All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state, according to Maine CDC
439 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths
Bucksport Town Council declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Bucksport motel must vacate due to safety concerns, officials say
Two separate crashes clog Hammond Street Friday afternoon.
Crews respond to two separate crashes on Hammond Street Friday afternoon

Latest News

Saturday's main fundraiser offered visitors 15 minutes of play-time with the rescues for a...
SPCA of Hancock County holds “Puppy Paw-looza” event Saturday
Massachusetts woman dies in motorcycle crash Saturday in Lyman
File image
One man dead after Saturday morning fire in Poland
4th annual Eliot Lamb Memorial Canoe Race held Saturday
4th annual Eliot Lamb Canoe Race paddled on Saturday