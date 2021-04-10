Advertisement

UMaine football will not add games following cancellations

Black Bears will instead focus on fall season
UMaine football won't add more spring games
UMaine football won't add more spring games(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football announced a statement about their choice to not add games following their final two opponents cancelling this spring season.

“Due to the cancellation of our final two games and without a viable opponent, our team will begin preparations for the fall season. After discussions with our student-athletes and staff, our team is ready to begin training and excited for the great opportunities ahead. Our players, coaches, and support staff showed a tremendous level of resolve in order to compete this spring season. With no positive tests during any team workouts or practices since the pandemic began, I am truly proud of the relentless commitment our players and staff have given to our football family. This past week was difficult for the young men of our program, considering their desire to play these last two games, but no matter the circumstances, they continue to show their resilience and readiness for the next challenge. A special thanks to Black Bear Nation for all the support throughout this unprecedented year; the future of Maine football is bright and our team is ready to get back to work!”

-Head Coach Nick Charlton

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gendron passed away Friday.
UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey coach dies
All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
326 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state, according to Maine CDC
439 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths
Bucksport Town Council declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Bucksport motel must vacate due to safety concerns, officials say

Latest News

brewer mdi volleyball
Brewer volleyball tops MDI, will face WA in PVC Championship match
Red Gendron's passing shocks people who knew him near and far
Red Gendron’s passing shocks people who knew him near and far
Maine Men's Ice Hockey coach dies.
Dennis “Red” Gendron: A look back at a life on the ice
UMaine softball set for home opener and rare home weekend
UMaine softball set for home opener and rare home weekend