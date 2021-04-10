UMaine football will not add games following cancellations

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football announced a statement about their choice to not add games following their final two opponents cancelling this spring season.

“Due to the cancellation of our final two games and without a viable opponent, our team will begin preparations for the fall season. After discussions with our student-athletes and staff, our team is ready to begin training and excited for the great opportunities ahead. Our players, coaches, and support staff showed a tremendous level of resolve in order to compete this spring season. With no positive tests during any team workouts or practices since the pandemic began, I am truly proud of the relentless commitment our players and staff have given to our football family. This past week was difficult for the young men of our program, considering their desire to play these last two games, but no matter the circumstances, they continue to show their resilience and readiness for the next challenge. A special thanks to Black Bear Nation for all the support throughout this unprecedented year; the future of Maine football is bright and our team is ready to get back to work!”

-Head Coach Nick Charlton

