SPCA of Hancock County holds “Puppy Paw-looza” event Saturday

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Who let the dogs out? The SPCA of Hancock County of course!

They recently took in ten Chihuahua-mix puppies from a southern rescue.

Today’s main fundraiser offered visitors 15 minutes of play-time with the rescues for a 20-dollar donation.

Alongside that, they offered nail trims and microchips for pets in the area.

Visitors could also get a picture with Bumblebee, a member of the ‘Transformers’ movie.

“Famous” Seamus Colby also held a bake sale to benefit the shelter.

Organizers say all the slots for puppy playtime were booked.

”I think people are very excited to come back to the shelter and have things to do at the shelter,” said Shelter Manager Nicole Rediker. “We’ve been sort of out of the community for a little while with the pandemic and it’s really nice to bring people in in a safe way.”

Donations collected from today’s event benefited the shelter’s “Feel Better Fund”, that helps with costs of vet care for new rescues.

