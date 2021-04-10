Advertisement

SPCA of Hancock County holds “Puppy Paw-looza” event Saturday

They recently took in ten Chihuahua-mix puppies from a southern rescue.
Saturday's main fundraiser offered visitors 15 minutes of play-time with the rescues for a...
Saturday's main fundraiser offered visitors 15 minutes of play-time with the rescues for a 20-dollar donation.(WABI)
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Who let the dogs out? The SPCA of Hancock County of course!

They recently took in ten Chihuahua-mix puppies from a southern rescue.

Today’s main fundraiser offered visitors 15 minutes of play-time with the rescues for a 20-dollar donation.

Alongside that, they offered nail trims and microchips for pets in the area.

Visitors could also get a picture with Bumblebee, a member of the ‘Transformers’ movie.

“Famous” Seamus Colby also held a bake sale to benefit the shelter.

Organizers say all the slots for puppy playtime were booked.

”I think people are very excited to come back to the shelter and have things to do at the shelter,” said Shelter Manager Nicole Rediker. “We’ve been sort of out of the community for a little while with the pandemic and it’s really nice to bring people in in a safe way.”

Donations collected from today’s event benefited the shelter’s “Feel Better Fund”, that helps with costs of vet care for new rescues.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gendron passed away Friday.
UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey coach dies
All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state, according to Maine CDC
439 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths
Bucksport Town Council declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Bucksport motel must vacate due to safety concerns, officials say
Two separate crashes clog Hammond Street Friday afternoon.
Crews respond to two separate crashes on Hammond Street Friday afternoon

Latest News

It has been 707 days since the UMaine softball team has played a home game. That streak was...
UMaine plays double header against University of Hartford at home Saturday
Massachusetts woman dies in motorcycle crash Saturday in Lyman
File image
One man dead after Saturday morning fire in Poland
4th annual Eliot Lamb Memorial Canoe Race held Saturday
4th annual Eliot Lamb Canoe Race paddled on Saturday