Red Gendron’s passing shocks people who knew him near and far

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine head hockey coach Red Gendron passed away Friday.

He touched so many lives.

He was one of those coaches who always was teaching and sometimes those lessons transcended the game. We heard from a few who knew him well. We also found a little bit from Red from earlier this year which shows the guy we got to know.

“When you have an attitude of gratitude about everything that you do, and you stay focused on that, that creates the positive vibes all of us know gives us the best opportunity to be successful,” Former UMaine head coach Red Gendron said back in January, “So be grateful for what you have.”

“Red’s personality was just so engaging. Just someone you liked from the second you meet him,” says former UMaine Director of Athletics who hired Red, “He had a deep belief in the values of college athletics. He understood higher education. Really put a premium on what that meant. He loved the students, he loved Maine, and he loved the community so much. Drawn to him instantly. I’m just heartbroken today. He’s been such a good friend to all of us. It’s just a profound loss”

“I knew Red when he was first here in the early 90s, and when he came back it was like an old friend had returned,” says TV5 sports Tim Throckmorton, “Over time during interviews he always had something profound to say. But when we finished he always had something to say about my family, we talked about our family, we talked about our lives. We had a real connection. A connection lost that for many of us around the Maine hockey program and all that knew Red. Sure gonna miss him.”

The response and outpouring for coach Gendron already has been felt across the hockey world. There is a small memorial outside the Alfond Arena. Former UMaine forward Tim Doherty messaged us quote “He was one of a kind. Truly cared about the process of developing every kid that came into the program into a man. He cared so much about the guys and had a blast doing it.” Gendron also coached at Yale and UMass who both posted about the loss of coach.

UMass is playing for the national championship on Saturday. Coach Greg Carvel took time out of their press conference Friday to speak about Red, “Red, unlike any other coach in Hockey East, really reached out to me when I came into the league. And we had a real nice friendship. I think we saw a lot of each other, in each other. When we played games against Maine and you knew it was just gonna be good old-time hard hockey. We just had a lot of respect for each other. He was great for college hockey. Big he just had a big loving loving personality. That when he walked into the room the energy just went to him. He cared about people and he treated people really well. And he will be missed. He was a good friend to me and he’ll be missed.”

Hockey sure lost one of the good guys today.

