One man dead after Saturday morning fire in Poland

POLAND, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a Poland man was killed in a fire at his home earlier Saturday

Area fire crews responded to the home on Tiger Hill Road around 7:45 a.m.

After putting out the fire they found 65-year-old Michael Murphy dead inside.

He was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.