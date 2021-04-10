One man dead after Saturday morning fire in Poland
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POLAND, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a Poland man was killed in a fire at his home earlier Saturday
Area fire crews responded to the home on Tiger Hill Road around 7:45 a.m.
After putting out the fire they found 65-year-old Michael Murphy dead inside.
He was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate.
