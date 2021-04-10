Advertisement

Massachusetts woman dies in motorcycle crash Saturday in Lyman

(KKTV)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYMAN, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts woman was killed earlier Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Lyman.

50-year-old Anne Stout of Maynard, Massachusetts was riding on the back of a motorcycle with 51-year-old Gerald Gibson around 11:30 a.m.

The two were traveling north on Old North Berwick Road along the road’s shoulder when the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into a small ditch.

Stout died as a result of her injuries, Gibson was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Both Stout and Gibson were not wearing helmets.

Old North Berwick Road was closed down for a few hours but is now re-opened.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gendron passed away Friday.
UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey coach dies
All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state, according to Maine CDC
439 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths
Bucksport Town Council declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Bucksport motel must vacate due to safety concerns, officials say
Two separate crashes clog Hammond Street Friday afternoon.
Crews respond to two separate crashes on Hammond Street Friday afternoon

Latest News

File image
One man dead after Saturday morning fire in Poland
4th annual Eliot Lamb Memorial Canoe Race held Saturday
4th annual Eliot Lamb Canoe Race paddled on Saturday
One of many promotional signs decorating Hampden's town office.
Girl Scout Troop 5 Holds Annual Drive-Thru Sale
Hannaford issues recall for chicken tenders