Massachusetts woman dies in motorcycle crash Saturday in Lyman

LYMAN, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts woman was killed earlier Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Lyman.

50-year-old Anne Stout of Maynard, Massachusetts was riding on the back of a motorcycle with 51-year-old Gerald Gibson around 11:30 a.m.

The two were traveling north on Old North Berwick Road along the road’s shoulder when the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into a small ditch.

Stout died as a result of her injuries, Gibson was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Both Stout and Gibson were not wearing helmets.

Old North Berwick Road was closed down for a few hours but is now re-opened.

