Maine scallop divers soon to get out of water for the year

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s scallop divers are entering their final few weeks of the season.

The state’s scallop fishery includes divers who plunge into frigid waters to collect the valuable seafood.

Diver scallops are beloved in the culinary world. This year’s season for divers ends on April 24.

The season takes place every late fall, winter and early spring. Most of Maine’s scallop haul is produced by fishermen who use drag boats.

That season ended earlier in the spring. The scallop fishery in Maine was worth a little less than $7 million in 2020.

That was the best year since 2017.

