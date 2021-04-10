Maine CDC reports 312 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 312 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The new cases brings the overall total to 53,745 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, more than 40,700 cases are confirmed.

No new deaths are being reported.

The death toll remains at 750.

Maine CDC data for Saturday, April 10 (WABI)

Around our region, Kennebec County is reporting the most new cases with 45.

Somerset County has 16.

Penobscot County has 8, Aroostook County 6.

All of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting at least one new case.

More than 27% of Maine’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Maine CDC says more than 870,000 doses have been administered.

Of those, more than 502,600 have received the first shot.

That covers more than 37% of the state’s population.

More than 367,700 people have received the final dose.

Nearly 47,000 shots were given out on Friday.

Maine CDC vaccinations as of 4-10-21 (WABI)

