Advertisement

Maine-based magazine highlights stories of recovery from addiction

Maine-based magazine highlights stories of recovery from addiction
Maine-based magazine highlights stories of recovery from addiction
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Celebrating the incredible accomplishment of recovery from addiction... it’s those inspiring stories a Maine-based magazine is highlighting.

Journey magazine, which was first launched in 2019, wants to spread hope about recovering from addiction.

It features stories of people who’ve done just that, Including Melody Paul of Bangor.

We’ve shared her remarkable personal story, which she wrote about in her book “Savaged to Wellness.”

It came after a major turning point in her life - when she was incarcerated in Knox County.

Paul has helped countless others in the community.

Now she’s featured in Journey.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gendron passed away Friday.
UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey coach dies
All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
326 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state, according to Maine CDC
439 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths
Bucksport Town Council declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Bucksport motel must vacate due to safety concerns, officials say

Latest News

Bangor Public Works wants to help with your outdoor spring cleaning
Bangor Public Works wants to help with your outdoor spring cleaning
Bangor Car Meets wanted to spend their first meet of the season giving back to the community.
Local car enthusiasts looking to give back to community
Farm to Family Food Box Program at Mt. View High School
Waldo County food distributions help those in need during pandemic
The "Maine Food Waste Solutions Summit" was held Friday
The UMaine Mitchell Center held a virtual meeting to discuss food waste in the state