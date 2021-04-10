Maine-based magazine highlights stories of recovery from addiction

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Celebrating the incredible accomplishment of recovery from addiction... it’s those inspiring stories a Maine-based magazine is highlighting.

Journey magazine, which was first launched in 2019, wants to spread hope about recovering from addiction.

It features stories of people who’ve done just that, Including Melody Paul of Bangor.

We’ve shared her remarkable personal story, which she wrote about in her book “Savaged to Wellness.”

It came after a major turning point in her life - when she was incarcerated in Knox County.

Paul has helped countless others in the community.

Now she’s featured in Journey.

