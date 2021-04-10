Local car enthusiasts looking to give back to community

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A bunch of car enthusiasts met in Bangor on Friday with a goal of helping their neighbors in need.

Around 200 cars gathered in a parking lot near the Bangor Mall.

This was Bangor Car Meets first time getting together this year and they wanted to do something to give back to their community.

They asked people to bring donations so they could help out the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

Bangor Car Meets Organizer, Ty Taylor, said, “Plan is every week to rotate out a different beneficiary for the donations and or food or clothing donations.”

The group will meet every other week until the weather gets a little warmer, according to Taylor.

If you want to help out you can reach out to Taylor on the Bangor Car Meets Facebook Page.

There is also a group of car enthusiasts on Facebook called Bangor Area Car People.

