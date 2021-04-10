Hannaford issues recall for chicken tenders
Supermarket says label does not list potential soy ingredient
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Hannaford has issued a recall for their in-store fried chicken tenders.
According to a news release from the company, the labels on the products do not list a potential soy allergen as an ingredient.
Customers with soy allergies should not eat the products.
The recall is for chicken tenders sold between April 3 and 9.
The items may have been sold at the following stores in four states:
- Maine: Auburn, Brewer, Bridgton, Portland (Riverside Street), Standish, Topsham, Waterville
- New Hampshire: Concord, Exeter, Keene
- New York: Ballston Spa, Glens Falls, Middletown, Rome, South Glens Falls, Troy, Wappingers Falls
- Vermont: Barre, Essex Junction, Middlebury, South Burlington
Customers who bought the chicken tenders can return them to a Hannaford store for a refund.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.