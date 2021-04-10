Advertisement

Girl Scout Troop 5 Holds Annual Drive-Thru Sale

It was the troop’s fourth year doing the sale
One of many promotional signs decorating Hampden's town office.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Thanks to a local girl scout troop, people in Hampden could get cookies all from the safety of their cars today.

It was Girl Scout Troop 5′s fourth annual drive-thru cookie sale, with proceeds from the sale going to both local charities and funding the troop’s event for the coming year.

All customers had to do was place an order, pay, then pick it up, across three separate windows located in the Hampden Town Office’s parking lot.

The troop devised the drive-thru as a way to bring in customers from across the community.

”People are coming to us for cookies, versus standing outside of Wal-Mart and trying to solicit sales there,” said Johanna Libby, the troop’s leader. “People are here because they want cookies, so this is super fun for us, and it’s all positive yeses and “Yes, we want cookies.””

If you missed today’s drive-through, Troop 5 will be back tomorrow, selling from 10 to 3.

