Bangor Public Works wants to help with your outdoor spring cleaning

Bangor Public Works is happy to help folks get rid of their unwanted winter debris.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Tis the season for spring clean-up.

They’ll be picking up branches, brush, plants, and weeds cluttering up yards.

It needs to be out by the 26th at 6:30 am.

The same goes for scrap metal.

Bangor Public Works will go house to house to pick up things like washers, dryers, and charcoal grills, nothing with freon, hazardous waste, or electronics.

All they ask is that you don’t put it in the trash - just leave it at the curb.

Aaron Huotari, Director, Bangor Public Works, said, ”The side of the road. Get it piled neatly. Don’t put garbage in with your branches it probably won’t get picked up if you do. The same thing with the demo, boards nails don’t mix any of that in because we won’t pick up your brush at that point. Get it out by the road. Don’t pile it around your regular garbage can and try to not pilot underneath overhead lines.”

There’s no leaf pickup right now. That will be in the fall.

You can drop stuff off to them seven days a week at 530 Maine Avenue.

You need to get a free permit from Public Works ahead of time.

You can find information on getting rid of bulky waste, furniture, and electronics on their website.

