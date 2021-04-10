A Mixture of Sun & Clouds Today, Rain Showers Possible Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure is sitting to our south this morning. At the same time a backdoor cold front is trying to work south throughout the region. It will very slowly push through northern Maine into Southern Maine throughout the day. As it does so, there will be periods of sunshine but also clouds. This front will bring a slight chance for a shower this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the 60s, so it will be on the mild side. There is a better chance for rain showers tonight as a very weak area of low pressure develops along the frontal boundary, best chance will be in Central Maine. Lows will fall back to the 30s and lower 40s.

This front will begin to dissipate to our south tomorrow. However, expect a good deal of clouds south, with more sunshine north. Highs will be a bit cooler as well, in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A weak area of high pressure will eventually build in Sunday night and this will help prevent a strong storm system in the Great Lakes to advance into our region. It will slowly pass to our south Sunday night into Monday. During the day Monday, partly cloudy skies are expected with highs that will top out in the 50s for most. High pressure builds in for the day on Tuesday and another dry day is expected. Highs will generally run in the 50s once again. Wednesday looks mainly dry at this point with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. There is however, the possibility for a bit of rain to end the work week, something we will keep an eye on.

Today: Variably cloudy skies and mild. Highs will top out in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will fall back to the 30s to lower 40s. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds, it will be brightest north. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 50s for most.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. Highs will run in the low to mid 50s.

