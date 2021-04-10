4th annual Eliot Lamb Canoe Race paddled on Saturday

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Canoe race season is upon us.

One local canoe race that took place this afternoon is in memory of an Orono man who passed away in 2015, and loved to be on the water.

“Continue the race in his memory because it was basically his hometown river that he paddled along,” said Edgar Lamb.

Eliot Lamb passed away unexpectedly back in December 2015.

His family started the Eliot Lamb Memorial Canoe Race to honor their sons passion of being outdoors and on the water in Maine.

“He would be a happy boy. He’d be a happy boy,” added Edgar Lamb, Eliot’s father.

“Eliot had such a big passion for the outdoors in Maine and rivers, and canoeing. I’m sure he’d be thrilled, he’d be looking down at a lot of his closest friends and his family, all doing stuff that he loved. Some people do this race not because they have a big passion for whitewater paddling, but they love Eliot and want to be here to celebrate him,” said Josh Povic, a family friend of the Lamb’s.

The 4th annual event took place Saturday, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The show of support for Eliot and his family, was nothing short of amazing.

“The canoe racing community is very strong, they all support one another and they come out to have a good time, and be with friends and family,” said Edgar Lamb.

Eliot had been heavily involved in the canoe racing community dating back to his high school years.

He paddled for Orono High School’s race team, where his former coach Jeff Owen continues to share Eliot’s legacy with his new paddlers.

“I heard about it because I was on the Orono Canoe team. My coach Jeff Owen brought us paddling on this stretch of water for this race, so I loved the race so much I decided to come back,” said Damon Galipeau, who graduated from Orono High School in 2020, and also paddled for the Red Riots.

As the race takes place in the midst of canoe racing season, the event is also some of the last preparations for those competing in the the 54th annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race that takes place April 17th.

This years overall winner Hank Thornburn was excited to be on the water for the event he’s competed in a few times.

“It was a beautiful day, lots of fun, great whitewater, nice company, doesn’t get better,” said Thornburn, while smiling from inside his kayak.

