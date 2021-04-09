Advertisement

Waldo County food distributions help those in need during pandemic

Local organizations and volunteers have taken it upon themselves to step up for those in need, with the help of a federal program.
Farm to Family Food Box Program at Mt. View High School
Farm to Family Food Box Program at Mt. View High School(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNDIKE, Maine (WABI) - Many folks across the state have faced the harsh realities of food insecurity brought on by the pandemic.

Local organizations and volunteers have taken it upon themselves to step up for those in need, with the help of a federal program.

”It’s coming together as a community, a cross section of people saying, let’s do this thing and let’s make it fun,” said Mary Leaming, Waldo County Bounty.

Volunteers have been hard at work in Waldo County since August distributing food products to those who need it most.

Every month, sometimes twice a month, they put on COVID-19 safe drive-thru collections in Thorndike and in Belfast.

This Farm to Family Food Box Program is a federal program of the USDA, and it was started as a relief program in response to the pandemic.

“Waldo county bounty who I represent, Belfast soup kitchen, Waldo county Ema and Waldo cap all came together and said let’s collectively bring these food boxes here and get them to the people of Waldo county,” said Leaming.

This round of boxes came from Native Maine Produce in Southern Maine.

Organizers say the drive-thru is more than just a food distribution in the given times.

“It’s a really nice community event, it’s an opportunity for people to have a couple minutes of airtime with these community members and volunteers, be able to say hi, be Abel to smile, be able to exchange a quick joke. I think the reception has been really good, not just because of the food,” added Leaming.

Kayden Doughty is a Senior at Mt. View High School, the site of this distribution.

He sees it as a way to help his fellow neighbors.

“Volunteering has always been a big part of my life, and I feel that community service and giving back to your community is very important,” said Doughty.

Law Enforcement officials in the area have also stepped up to help.

“It’s been great, it’s a really good use of our time, it’s a good use for the community to interact with us in some ways they’re not usually able to do, so it puts us in a positive light, and let’s us come down and see our community people,” said Sgt. Bethany Couturier, Maine State Police.

“We here in Waldo County, the partners that do this, are committed to seeing this out and so as long as the government says hey we have these boxes, we’re going to take advantage of that,” added Leaming.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gendron passed away Friday.
UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey coach dies
All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
326 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state, according to Maine CDC
439 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths
Bucksport Town Council declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Bucksport motel must vacate due to safety concerns, officials say

Latest News

The "Maine Food Waste Solutions Summit" was held Friday
The UMaine Mitchell Center held a virtual meeting to discuss food waste in the state
Two separate crashes clog Hammond Street Friday afternoon.
Crews respond to two separate crashes on Hammond Street Friday afternoon
Maine Men's Ice Hockey coach dies.
Dennis “Red” Gendron: A look back at a life on the ice
Maine Men's Ice Hockey coach dies.
Gendron Obit