Variably Cloudy & Mild Saturday, Coolest North & Coast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the bright and mild conditions to Maine yesterday and today will drift off to the southeast of New England tonight. As the high moves away, the sky will become partly to mostly cloudy later tonight as a backdoor cold front over Quebec slowly slips south into northern Maine. The low temps tonight will run in the upper 30s to mid-40s, which is above normal for this time of year.

The backdoor cold front will continue to move south through Maine tomorrow, with a somewhat cooler airmass moving into the Pine Tree State as we go through the weekend. How quickly the cold front moves through will determine how mild the temps will be across Maine Saturday. At this time, it appears the back door cold front will move into northern parts of the state tomorrow morning and likely not move through the Bangor Region until the afternoon, with high temps likely reaching up into the 60s to very low 70s from the Bangor region on south and west, while northern and coastal Maine see the high temps holding in the 50s.

A storm approaching New England from the west this weekend will likely weaken as it tries to move up into our region, with the storm bringing some clouds to mainly the southern half of Maine Sunday, but little in the way of showers. At this time, it appears that weak high pressure slipping down into Maine from Quebec will keep the storm’s precipitation shield to our south and west not only Sunday, but early next week as well. The combination of a bit more cloud cover and an onshore breeze will likely cause temps to cool a bit Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast, but the temps will still run somewhat above normal for this time of year. The trend towards cooler air returning to New England will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level storm slips south into the Northeast and brings Maine more clouds and the risk for a few scattered showers.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, a variable breeze between 5 and 10 mph, with highs in the mid to upper 50s north and coast and 60s to lower 70s south.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, brightest north, with high temps in the 50s to near 60°.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the 50s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, possible stray showers and cooler, with highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: Stray showers possible, otherwise variably cloudy, with high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

