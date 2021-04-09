Advertisement

UPDATE: Company officials release cause of Puritan evacuation

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -A gas nozzle that was incorrectly installed on a heating unit is to blame for an evacuation at the puritan plant in Pittsfield Thursday night.

Company officials say that caused the gas to mix improperly and cause the smell in the factory that led to employees getting headaches and feeling light headed.

They say it’s been fixed and all others have been checked.

Five employees working there were taken to the hospital last night. They say they are all doing well.

Fire crews were called and the buildings were evacuated.

They say the building has been determined to be safe.

