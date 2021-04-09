Two local women are hoping to open a public library in Unity by the end of the year

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Two local women are working diligently to bring a new public library that offers more resources and programs.

Ever since the library at Unity College closed to the public at the start of the pandemic, the community was left with nothing.

“I think everybody has a library story about their first one, their first library card. And to have a library card is like your ticket to the world,” said Jean Bourg, one of the libraries founders.

Being a small rural town, a library brings connection.

“Unity needs a library to be connected to the rest of the state and the rest of the world. We have a lot of challenges. Everything from high speed internet connections and digital resources. And you can do all of that through a library,” said Melissa Bastian, the libraries other founder.

The building they’ve bought is located right in the center of town on School Street and is already ADA compliant.

And there are two air b&b suites upstairs that will play a pivotal role for the future.

“In years to come when the library owns the building those two air B&B suites, the rental from those will sustain the library,” said Bourg.

The Unity Library is still very much a work in progress but while you’re working on your spring cleaning, they want you to know they’re accepting donations of old books and games.

“We’re interested in almost all books. We can pretty much guarantee you they will find a home,” said Bastian.

And the Unity Public Library hopes to open their home to the public, by the end of this year.

The library is also accepting cash donations for things like shelves and tables.

You can learn how to donate at unitypubliclibrary.org.

