The UMaine Mitchell Center held a virtual meeting to discuss food waste in the state

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mitchell Center at the University of Maine hosted a virtual meeting Friday on the issue of food waste.

Those who took part in the “Maine Food Waste Solutions Summit” discussed food waste in Maine and how to prevent it.

The goal is to increase awareness and educate folks as the U-S sees nearly 40% of its food being wasted.

About 300-million pounds of food is wasted annually just in Maine.

More than 200-thousand Mainers suffer from food insecurity, including one out of every five children.

”I’ve made food waste prevention a central tenet of my work, this month, I plan to reintroduce the Agriculture Resilience Act. This comprehensive bill to address climate change and agriculture includes an entire section dedicated to cutting food waste in half by 2030,” said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree.

To learn more about this and other sustainability solutions you can visit U-Maine.edu/mitchellcenter.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.