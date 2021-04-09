Sunshine & Pleasant Temperatures This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a beautiful afternoon with sunshine and mild temperatures. Today’s highs will be in the mid-50s to low 60s along the coast due to a developing seabreeze while inland areas top off in the mid-60s to near 70°. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping to the upper 30s to mid-40s for lows.

Temperatures will top off well above average this afternoon. (WABI)

Saturday looks good too with a mix of sun and clouds expected. A backdoor cold front will move into the state Saturday causing a wide range in temperatures as cooler air begins to move in behind the front. Right now it looks like northern and eastern part of the state will be see high temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s while the rest of the state sees highs again reaching the 60s to near 70° with the exception of the coastline where the seabreeze will keep coastal areas in the 50s. A weak disturbance is forecast to move into the state later in the day and into Saturday night. This will bring us a chance for a few scattered showers late Saturday and Saturday night. High pressure will keep us dry Sunday, forcing a storm system to stay off to our south. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and cooler but still above average temperatures for all locales. High temperatures will be in the 50s Sunday afternoon. High pressure will bring us a nice day Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s. Low pressure to our east Tuesday will work back to the west toward Maine bringing us more clouds Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 50s for highs.

A wide range in temperatures expected Saturday as cooler air begins to move into northern and eastern parts of the state. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 60°-70° inland, upper 50s to low 60s along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 37°-45°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A late day shower possible. Highs in the 50s along the coast, mainly 60s inland. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A bit cooler with highs in the 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

