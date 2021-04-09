Advertisement

Statue of chief justice in Augusta may be returned to donor

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The donor of a statue of the chief justice who served when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized racial segregation is willing to take it back.

The Kennebec County Board of Commissioners voted in February to move the statue of Melvin Fuller, which resides in front of the courthouse in Augusta, Maine.

An attorney for Robert Fuller Jr. suggested he’s open to taking it back and finding a new location.

Melvin Fuller, an Augusta native, was the chief justice of the nation’s highest court when it decided the Plessy v. Ferguson case in 1896.

The decision established the “separate but equal” doctrine that permitted racial segregation.

