Skowhegan State Fair will go on this year

The 203rd fair will be moving forward and the decision came with Governor Mills current reopening plan and guidelines.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -The Skowhegan State Fair will go on this year.

On Friday, organizers posting on Facebook the 203rd fair will be moving forward and the decision came with Governor Mills current reopening plan and guidelines.

Greetings to our Fair Families, Vendors, Exhibitors, Fair Guests and Entertainers. We have been meeting and discussing...

Posted by Skowhegan State Fair on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

They say there will be an update on COVID-19 guidelines for the fair to provide a safe and fun event for everyone.

The fair is set for Augusta 12th through the 21st.

Last year they offered a smaller event including virtual exhibits.

You can find more info on their Facebook page and website skowheganstatefair.org.

