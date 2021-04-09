Advertisement

Ski Rack Sports in Bangor sees busiest day ever

Long lines of people waited to purchase discounted canoes and kayaks
Annual scratch and dent sale attracts hundreds.
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -General Manager Peter Richmond of Ski Rack Sports in Bangor says they’re having the busiest day ever.

Some of it can be credited to more people trying to get outdoors during the pandemic.

A huge line of people waited outside the store Friday morning to get their hands on Old Town kayaks and canoes.

The surge in customers is also thanks to their annual scratch and dent sale, which knocks hundreds of dollars off the cost of some boats.

They say they started with over 600 boats but are selling them more quickly than ever before.

“Two of us that are tied to the registers and we don’t leave until...normally it’s from 9am to 1 and we don’t stop for those four hours.”

Officially the sale lasts three days, but their stock may not.

