Advertisement

Senators propose support for child abuse hotline

The senators said the National Child Abuse Hotline is the only major national hotline without dedicated federal funding.
(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A pair of senators wants to provide federal support to a national hotline that handles calls about child abuse.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have proposed a bill that would allow the Administration for Children and Families to award $2 million annually to a nonprofit group to support the hotline.

The senators said the National Child Abuse Hotline is the only major national hotline without dedicated federal funding.

The hotline is operated by Childhelp, a nonprofit group based in Phoenix.

The senators said the hotline received more than 100,000 calls in fiscal 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
326 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
Suspicious device found at Bangor Walmart
Bangor police investigate suspicious device in Walmart parking lot
All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated

Latest News

Annual scratch and dent sale attracts hundreds.
Ski Rack Sports in Bangor sees busiest day ever
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state, according to Maine CDC
439 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths
Statue of chief justice in Augusta may be returned to donor
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated