Senators propose support for child abuse hotline

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A pair of senators wants to provide federal support to a national hotline that handles calls about child abuse.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have proposed a bill that would allow the Administration for Children and Families to award $2 million annually to a nonprofit group to support the hotline.

The senators said the National Child Abuse Hotline is the only major national hotline without dedicated federal funding.

The hotline is operated by Childhelp, a nonprofit group based in Phoenix.

The senators said the hotline received more than 100,000 calls in fiscal 2020.

