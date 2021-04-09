Advertisement

Maine man charged with lying to get $60,000 PPP loan

It’s unclear if he has an attorney and a message at his business wasn’t immediately returned on Friday.
gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man accused of lying to get a $60,000 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program and spending some of the money on shopping is facing federal charges.

Nathan Reardon, of Skowhegan, is charged with bank fraud and attempted wire fraud in a national emergency.

Reardon allegedly used the money that was supposed to help Global Disruptive Technologies to pay legal and veterinary bills, make donations to a Florida church and make online purchases.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney and a message at his business wasn’t immediately returned on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
326 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
Suspicious device found at Bangor Walmart
Bangor police investigate suspicious device in Walmart parking lot

Latest News

Annual scratch and dent sale attracts hundreds.
Ski Rack Sports in Bangor sees busiest day ever
Senators propose support for child abuse hotline
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state, according to Maine CDC
439 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths
Statue of chief justice in Augusta may be returned to donor