Maine gun organizations react to President Biden’s recent propsals

Organizations across the state are reacting to President Biden's executive actions addressing gun violence

The proposed action tightens ghost gun restrictions, requires pistol braces to be registered, and provides new resources for violence intervention programs.

Angus Norcross with Maine Pine Tree State Rifle and Pistol Association says he’s not surprised by the proposals, but he doesn’t think they will get anywhere.

“Every farm in Maine has a an old 22 behind the door without a serial number on it. It’s legally owned, it’s legally purchased. You’re going to make all these people felons immediately,” said Treasurer of the Maine Pine Tree State Rifle and Pistol Association Angus Norcross.

“As President Biden said, there is no constitutional right that is not subject to some limitation including the 2nd amendment.,” said Executive Director of the Gun Safety Coalition Geoff Bickford.

Bickford says with the lack of action at the federal level, he hopes this pushes the state to make changes.

He says he’d like to see Biden eliminate the 3D printing of guns as well.

