Advertisement

Maine DOE: All counties remain green in COVID-19 school health advisory system

All counties remain green; Androscoggin and Oxford counties closely monitored
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during...
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during the pandemic. All counties are now green.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All counties remain green in the Maine Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

Green indicates it’s safe for in-person learning, yellow suggests a hybrid model, red calls for remote learning.

The Maine CDC says they are closely monitoring Androscoggin and Oxford counties.

Officials say Androscoggin County has experienced a significant increase in its two-week new case rate, now 51.4 per 10,000, due in part to the outbreak at Bates College.

Oxford County’s positivity rate has risen to 6.1 % and its new case rate to 40.5 per 10,000.

Statewide, both new case rates and positivity rates have increased in the last two weeks.

The next education update will be on April 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
326 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
Suspicious device found at Bangor Walmart
Bangor police investigate suspicious device in Walmart parking lot

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer...
No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge
Maine eyes easier access to HIV prevention drugs
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO chief decries ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance
The Director-General of the WHO says it's a "travesty" that frontline workers in some nations...
COVID: 'Travesty' some nations cannot start vaccinations