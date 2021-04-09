Maine Department of Marine Resources drops dam removal plans

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Controversial plans to remove dams on the Kennebec River have ended.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has dropped its proposal to take down two dams in Waterville, one in Fairfield and one in Skowhegan.

Brookfield Renewable Partners of Toronto owns the dams.

The goal was to save endangered Atlantic salmon and to make the river healthier. Supporters of the dam removals say other methods won’t work to restore the fish population but there was a big response against the idea from people in the area.

Some voiced concerns over what it would do to property tax values, recreation, flooding and more.

Another point of contention was the rule-making process in the Kennebec River Management Plan.

Opponents of the plan say public input was not included in the decision-making process.

The Kennebec River Alliance says they are pleased to learn the plan has been dropped.

