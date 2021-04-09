FOR/Maine holds 2021 summit to discuss plans for the future

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Forest Opportunity Roadmap, or FOR/Maine, held a summit today about the future of the forest products industry.

Called “Forwarding the Future of Maine’s Forest Bioeconomy,” the hope from those behind the summit is to make the state a global leader in the forest products economy.

The summit brought people together to develop action plans moving forward.

Some experts spoke about outreach to small woodland owners and sustainable practices to manage climate change.

”If the last year has shown us anything, it is that the people of Maine can do hard things, and I know together we can harness the power of our forest and our people to create a stronger sustainable and more vibrant state,” said Governor Janet Mills.

“We are going to do everything we can to make those happen within the framework of developing our workforce keeping our forests managed sustainability all of those things too,” said Steve Schenly, Chairman of the Executive Committee of FOR/Maine.

There is a plan for the industry to reach a $12-billion output by 2025.

FOR/Maine also hopes to bring more young people into the industry to build a strong and effective workforce

