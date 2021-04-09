Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Five people from the Puritan factory in Pittsfield were taken to the hospital on Thursday night.

They were complaining of headaches and nausea due to an odor in the building.

Fire fighters were called to the factory after 11 Thursday night, after workers complained they weren’t feeling well and having problems breathing.

The building was evacuated.

Pittsfield’s fire chief says four gas meters were used to check for toxic gases, including carbon monoxide, sewer gas, flammable gas and gas leak, but nothing was detected.

All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.

Air-handling technicians will do a check of the building Friday before anyone is allowed to return.

