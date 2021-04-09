Advertisement

FEMA to start taking applicants for COVID-related funeral reimbursements

By KOAT staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) - A New Mexico funeral director said too many families have lost loved ones to COVID-19, catching many off guard and unprepared financially.

“As if the emotional part of it wasn’t enough, to shell out that much money is just incredibly tough,” said Gloria Salazar, owner and funeral director at Salazar Funeral Homes and Crematory.

She said the average cost for funeral arrangements can be $10,000 or more.

A new reimbursement program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency could take some of the weight off grieving relatives. It will begin accepting applications April 12.

“To be able to be compensated $9000, it’s amazing,” Salazar said. “I can’t believe it.”

Through FEMA, eligible families could get up to $9,000 reimbursed. The agency said on its site that applicants can receive assistance for multiple deceased individuals, with a $35,500 maximum per application per state, territory or the District of Columbia.

Funeral reimbursements are available to all Americans who have lost a loved one due to the coronavirus after Jan. 20, 2020.

To apply, people will need a death certificate, funeral contract and receipts.

The funding is from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

FEMA says people should be on the lookout for scammers. It will not contact people directly about being reimbursed for funeral costs.

More information can be found on FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
326 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
Suspicious device found at Bangor Walmart
Bangor police investigate suspicious device in Walmart parking lot
All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Chauvin trial resumes; lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says
Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt,...
Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt
Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon appears to have enough votes to block union effort
In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State...
Kentucky governor signs bill limiting no knock-warrants
President Joe Biden is urging Americans to keep precautions, get vaccinated.
Biden budget seeks more for schools, health care and housing