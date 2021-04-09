Advertisement

Downtown Ellsworth readies for summer as new businesses begin to move in

Ellsworth's downtown area has new businesses taking over where empty retail space has stood for...
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth was incorporated in 1869.

But the downtown area is getting ready to look new again.

Jamie Lynn Parent is an entrepreneur getting ready to open her first business- a tattoo shop on Maine Street that will be up and running by summer.

“This has been kind of a ghost town,” Parent said. “There’s been so many vacant and open buildings for so long, I really think this is a great opportunity to expand and grow. It’s a little bit of a scary leap, but it’s definitely worth doing now.”

Hers is just one of a number of diverse businesses moving into the area.

“You have all these amazing shops. You’ve got ’86 This! Burritos,’ you have an incredible Alchemist Salon across the road, we have ‘Provender’ which has grown so much since they’ve started. I really think it’s an awesome spot to get a lot of foot traffic. It’s definitely a really great opportunity and I’m super excited.”

Poppy & Polka Dot Boutique is moving into the old Beals building, as is Kiddo Toko, a kids themed, sister store to Toko Ellsworth.

Carolyn Corro started a keto-diet bakery out of her home during the pandemic. She’s moving the business to a location on Franklin Street.

A new kind of bakery for a new chapter in downtown Ellsworth.

“We had a lot of businesses in town that were very outdated,” Corro said. “Very old. The products inside them weren’t really very useful to anybody. I think that’s why some of those businesses closed down in previous to the pandemic. It’ll be nice to see younger groups and younger generations of businesses come to town.”

Bud Connection owner Barbara Courchesne has operated her business downtown for almost fifteen years, and is looking forward to having so many new neighbors.

“It’s just fantastic to see downtown so vibrant and coming alive,” she said. “The fact that people want to invest, they want to be downtown, I think it’s super awesome. I love the diversity, all the different things coming in. And I’m excited to see how it helps bring the summer back a little bit down here.”

