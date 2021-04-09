Advertisement

Dennis “Red” Gendron: A look back at a life on the ice

UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey Coach Dennis “Red” Gendron passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear Nation and the rest of the hockey world suffered a devastating loss Friday.

UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey Coach Dennis “Red” Gendron passed away unexpectedly.

He was 63 years old.

Here’s a a look back at his life on the ice.

