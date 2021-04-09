Advertisement

Crews respond to two separate crashes on Hammond Street Friday afternoon

Two separate crashes clog Hammond Street Friday afternoon.
Two separate crashes clog Hammond Street Friday afternoon.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Two crashes on Hammond Street near the Bangor Hermon lined tied up traffic Friday this afternoon, one actually prompted the other.

Crews were originally called out around 3 p.m. Friday to a van that slammed into an 18-wheeler.

As crews arrived, officials say the driver of an SUV pulled out just before a fire truck responding to the initial crash came by, then those two collided.

Officials say the driver of the SUV wasn’t sure where the sound of the sirens was coming from.

”The driver, I appreciate his honesty said he heard sirens and he thought it was coming from down there. They felt they were going to be late to pick up their child from school, and were in the process of getting out of traffic to turn around and take another route. And didn’t hear the fire truck coming up beside him. And the fire truck struck their vehicle,” said jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

Police say no one was injured in either crash.

