Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning obliterates tree outside high school in Wis.

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUTOMA, Wis. (CNN) - A security camera caught a lightning strike destroying a tree outside a high school in Wisconsin.

The Wautoma Area School District said there were no injuries or property damage from the lightning strike Thursday, except for the tree.

The National Weather Service says this is a reminder of their warning slogan: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gendron passed away Friday.
UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey coach dies
All the workers were sent home on advice from ems and fire officials.
Five people taken to hospital, Puritan factory in Pittsfield evacuated
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
326 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state, according to Maine CDC
439 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths
Bucksport Town Council declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Bucksport motel must vacate due to safety concerns, officials say

Latest News

A POW/MIA flag, symbolizing America's Missing in Action and Prisoners of War, flies along with...
Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House
Fans gather in White Plains to mourn the loss of rapper DMX.
DMX: Fans gather, react in N.Y.
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Medical examiner blames police pressure for Floyd’s death
White House restores POW/MIA flag to its former home atop the president's home.
White House POW/MIA flag
Boston firefighters and local residents aid Camille Coelho, center, who became stuck in deep...
Nurse, capturing the feeling of a nation, gets stuck in mud