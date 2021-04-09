Advertisement

Bucksport motel must vacate due to safety concerns, officials say

People staying at the Spring Fountain Motel in Bucksport must leave within two days.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Town of Bucksport has given a motel two days to have everyone leave.

Bucksport Town Councilors and the code enforcement officer joined together on a council meeting Thursday in response to finding the Spring Fountain Motel to be unsafe.

Bucksport’s Code Enforcement officer says the motel has a list of hazards ranging from ceilings falling apart to electrical issues.

Town officials said on Thursday the power was cut and water will be shut off on Friday.

Once everyone is out of the residence- the owner has 30 days to work with professionals to bring it up to compliance and 90 days to finish the job.

“The owners have had at this point today 804 days which is 115 weeks to complete the required repairs. In the 2 plus years since the original inspection, the conditions of the property have continued to deteriorate,” Bucksport’s Code Enforcement Officer Luke Chiavelli explained.

Spring Fountain Motel owner, Asha, said, “I understand there are some problems. I do understand our problems and they do have to be solved. I want this place to be cleaned up. I want to show my part to do this job very very well done.”

Officials say if the owner doesn’t take action in two days the town can secure the building whether that be boarding it up or putting some sort of fence.

Chiavelli says he can change the deadlines if he sees issues are being fixed and he’s hopeful for change.

