Bangor Raceway to open on Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Raceway announcing this evening they are opening for the season this Sunday. It will be the 138th season of harness racing. Fans are allowed. It will be socially distanced. Post time is 12:15 pm on Sunday.

Live racing will be Wednesdays and Sundays through July 21 except for May 9 and 12. Wednesday’s will start at 3 P.M.

Admission to the grandstand is free daily.

For more information visit http://www.hollywoodcasinobangor.com/Racing/Schedule.

