439 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths

One person in Aroostook County, another in Sagadahoc County died with the virus
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state, according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

One from Aroostook County, the other from Sagadahoc County. Their ages and genders were not immediately available.

There are also 439 newly recorded cases of the virus.

Total cases now 53,434 since the pandemic began.

Confirmed cases are 40,547.

30 patients are in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. 10 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
Both Cumberland and York counties recording more than 100 new cases each.

Kennebec County with 50 new cases.

Penobscot showing 25. Franklin has 16 and Somerset with 15.

All 16 counties reporting at least one new case of the virus.

