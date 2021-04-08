Variably Cloudy & A Bit Milder Today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brighter skies are expected today along with milder temperatures as a ridge of high pressure moves in. This ridge of high pressure will bring us dry and mild weather for the next few days.
It still looks like a good deal of clouds here today but a better chance to see breaks in those clouds as the ridge of high pressure moves in. Expect variably cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the upper 30s to mid-40s.
High pressure will bring us a nice day Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-50s to low 60s along the coast due to a developing seabreeze while inland areas top off in the mid-60s to near 70°. Saturday looks good too with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures will be in the 60s inland and 50s to near 60° along the coast with the seabreeze. Cooler air will move in from the Maritimes Saturday night into Sunday making for a cooler second half of the weekend. Sunday still looks good with a mix of sun and clouds but temperatures will likely be in the 50s for highs so several degrees cooler than what we see on Friday and Saturday.
Today: Variably cloudy. Highs between 57°-64°. North wind 5-10 MPH.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 38°-45°. Light and variable wind.
Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 58°-68°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s along the coast, 60s inland.
Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A bit cooler with highs in the 50s.
Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.
