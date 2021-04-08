Variably Cloudy & A Bit Milder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brighter skies are expected today along with milder temperatures as a ridge of high pressure moves in. This ridge of high pressure will bring us dry and mild weather for the next few days.

It still looks like a good deal of clouds here today but a better chance to see breaks in those clouds as the ridge of high pressure moves in. Expect variably cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the upper 30s to mid-40s.

High pressure will bring us a nice day Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-50s to low 60s along the coast due to a developing seabreeze while inland areas top off in the mid-60s to near 70°. Saturday looks good too with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures will be in the 60s inland and 50s to near 60° along the coast with the seabreeze. Cooler air will move in from the Maritimes Saturday night into Sunday making for a cooler second half of the weekend. Sunday still looks good with a mix of sun and clouds but temperatures will likely be in the 50s for highs so several degrees cooler than what we see on Friday and Saturday.

Above temperatures the next few days. (WABI)

Today: Variably cloudy. Highs between 57°-64°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 38°-45°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 58°-68°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s along the coast, 60s inland.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A bit cooler with highs in the 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

