UMaine football season may have come to an early end with cancellations by opponents Rhode Island and New Hampshire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Monday CAA Football had its weekly coaches zoom meetings. Maine preparing to face Rhode Island this week, and New Hampshire next weekend to close the regular season. In the last 24 hours, both teams have canceled those games with Maine due to Coronavirus in their programs. Maine’s season may be over.

“Having a very difficult day right now for our staff and our players... There’s not a lot of words that I am going to provide that is going to make them feel better,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “We are trying to assess what they wanna do... To really move this young team along we need to really develop over the summer. Get a lot of the younger guys bigger, stronger, and faster.”

Coach Charlton says they are not opting out, although they did take the day off. They can add a new opponent for next week. But it’s unlikely to happen.

“What opportunities there are going to be in terms of playing another opponent? What’s actually real in terms of an actual opponent?” says Charlton, “It’s not completely out of the realm of possibilities. There’s a lot of factors that are outside of me commenting on that. I know that in the south there’s a lot of conversations about who’s playing who this weekend and things like that. When I say it’s it’s going to be very difficult to schedule a game, you know obviously, I’m being candid.”

