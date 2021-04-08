Advertisement

UMaine football season may have come to an early end with cancellations by opponents Rhode Island and New Hampshire

“Having a very difficult day right now for our staff and our players.”
UMaine Football's Last 2 opponents cancel games.
UMaine Football's Last 2 opponents cancel games.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Monday CAA Football had its weekly coaches zoom meetings. Maine preparing to face Rhode Island this week, and New Hampshire next weekend to close the regular season. In the last 24 hours, both teams have canceled those games with Maine due to Coronavirus in their programs. Maine’s season may be over.

“Having a very difficult day right now for our staff and our players... There’s not a lot of words that I am going to provide that is going to make them feel better,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “We are trying to assess what they wanna do... To really move this young team along we need to really develop over the summer. Get a lot of the younger guys bigger, stronger, and faster.”

Coach Charlton says they are not opting out, although they did take the day off. They can add a new opponent for next week. But it’s unlikely to happen.

“What opportunities there are going to be in terms of playing another opponent? What’s actually real in terms of an actual opponent?” says Charlton, “It’s not completely out of the realm of possibilities. There’s a lot of factors that are outside of me commenting on that. I know that in the south there’s a lot of conversations about who’s playing who this weekend and things like that. When I say it’s it’s going to be very difficult to schedule a game, you know obviously, I’m being candid.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines
56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 7th
Maine CDC reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Canoe Racing Season is Underway
Canoe racing season gets rolling, Souadabscook Stream Race is this week, Kenduskeag registration is full
Tennis Coach Seth Meyer is up for Tennis.com's America's top Coach
Local tennis coach up for America’s Top Coach recognition
Colby ends two-decades-long drought, beats USM Baseball
Colby ends two-decades-long drought, beats USM Baseball
URI cancelling this weeks game with Maine
Reports: Rhode Island cancels this weekend’s football game with UMaine