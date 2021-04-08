Advertisement

Exit 11 on I-295, Route 1 on-ramp to Falmouth spur reopen after tractor-trailer crash

Officials said drivers should seek alternate routes.
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW)— Maine State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover that closed the southbound on-ramp from I-295 to the Falmouth spur for several hours.

The crash blocked Exit 11 around 4:10 a.m. Thursday. The Route 1 on-ramp to the spur was also closed due to the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated and released from Maine Medical Center.

Exit 11 and the Route 1 on-ramp reopened at about 10:40 a.m. after being closed for more than six hours.

The truck was loaded with frozen hash browns, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

