Advertisement

New York woman accused of killing man in Winthrop pleads not guilty

A New York woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Winthrop last year pleaded not guilty...
A New York woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Winthrop last year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. 28-year-old Kiera Francis was arraigned in Kennebec County Thursday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A New York woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Winthrop last year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Kiera Francis, 28, was arraigned in Kennebec County Thursday.

She’s charged with the murder of Joshua Martin, 30, in October 2020.

Francis is also charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and robbery.

Police say Martin, also from New York, had been staying in the Augusta area.

He was shot to death at a home in Winthrop.

Francis is being held without bail, for now.

A bail hearing may be scheduled at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines
It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 7th
Maine CDC reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Suspicious device found at Bangor Walmart
Bangor police investigate suspicious device in Walmart parking lot
Police: Elementary school student brought gun to school

Latest News

The well-being of Maine's youth
Report on well-being of children in the state released by Maine Children's Alliance
Thursday, the City of Augusta awarded the police department with their accreditation from the...
Augusta Police Department earns Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation
The Foundation’s nutrition assistance program offers no-cost grocery packages to patients with...
Christine B. Foundation partners with Northern Light Health in Nutrition Assistance Program
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Bucksport Town Council holds public hearing on Spring Fountain Motel