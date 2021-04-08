New York woman accused of killing man in Winthrop pleads not guilty

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A New York woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Winthrop last year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Kiera Francis, 28, was arraigned in Kennebec County Thursday.

She’s charged with the murder of Joshua Martin, 30, in October 2020.

Francis is also charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and robbery.

Police say Martin, also from New York, had been staying in the Augusta area.

He was shot to death at a home in Winthrop.

Francis is being held without bail, for now.

A bail hearing may be scheduled at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.