New pieces of Willard C. Orr Pedestrian Bridge arrive in downtown Bangor

Bangor City Engineer John Theriault says the new structure will cost about $1.3 million.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sections of the new Willard C. Orr Pedestrian Bridge made their way to downtown Bangor Thursday.

“Today’s a very exciting day for the city of Bangor. Last fall, they demolished the bridge, and you can see the only thing remaining is the piers and the five sections of the new bridge are supposed to arrive,” said John Theriault, Bangor City Engineer.

Two pieces of the new Willard C. Orr Pedestrian Bridge made their way to downtown Bangor Thursday.

But not without a small hiccup along the way.

“From my understanding, one is on Main Street and has had a difficultly making a turn to get here, so they’re working through that right now, and the other one is sitting up on 395,” said Pete Tuell, with Haley Ward.

The bridge was originally built in 1980 and honors Willard Orr, the only Bangor resident killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Bangor City Engineer John Theriault says the new structure will cost about $1.3 million.

Pete Tuell with engineering consulting firm Haley Ward says because the bridge is pre-assembled, each section has a specific place to go.

“Once that’s into place, they’ll have a concrete deck that’ll be on top of it. There’ll be lighting and some conduits and some ancillary structures to complete the total project,” said Tuell.

Theriault says while the bridge might look finished, more work will need to be done before it’s safe for walking.

“It’s gonna look like the bridge is done, but the bridge isn’t going to be done. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done finalizing it,” said Theriault.

Tuell says the contract for the project goes until July, but he anticipates things will be done early.

“Very exciting. I think it’s great for the community. People are anxious to get this done,” said Tuell.

“I think it’ll fit nicely into the area,” said Theriault.

