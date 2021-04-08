Advertisement

MDOL says seasonal layoffs partially to blame for unemployment increase

Maine unemployment figures for week ending April 3rd
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the first time in six weeks, the number of initial claims filed for state unemployment insurance in Maine rose above 2,000.

The Maine Department of Labor says recent layoffs, including in seasonal skiing and logging industries, is partially to blame for the increase.

The other issue, according to the department, “is from claimants qualifying for a new benefit year after at least a one-week break in filing a weekly claim. A claimant’s benefit year is the 52-week period after they file an initial claim. For example, if someone filed their initial claim in March 2020, their benefit year would end in March 2021 and a new one would need to be established if they are eligible to collect state unemployment benefits.”

According to the MDOL, roughly 2,100 first-time claims were filed the week ending April 3rd. Another 200 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

About 15,200 continued claims were filed for state unemployment, up slightly from the previous week. Another 13,400 weekly certifications were filed for PUA.

