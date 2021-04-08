Advertisement

Mainers suffer lingering impacts after having COVID-19

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says Maine has done well while compared to other states in combating the spread of the virus.
Recent studies show people suffering long term effects that include Post Traumatic Stress...
Recent studies show people suffering long term effects that include Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after having the coronavirus.(Source: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Recent studies show some people can suffer long term effects after having the coronavirus, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says Maine has done well while compared to other states in combating the spread of the virus.

But there are cases of people with PTSD here, especially among those who were severely ill.

And that’s not the only lingering ramification.

“Even more concerning is recent data now that shows that more than a third of individuals who have been infected with COVID-19 are suffering cognitive conditions three months or more after their initial infection,” Jarvis said. “While it’s more common for people to have cognitive deficits who have been severely ill we are still seeing that in people that have had mild illnesses as well. This is a serious illness, coronavirus will find a way to hurt us in many many ways.”

Jarvis says all of this is further evidence that shows the importance of being vaccinated.

