Maine seeing significant drop in COVID-19 vax allotment next week

The state is scheduled to receive close to 37,000 first doses.
Maine will see a significant drop in vaccine allotment next week.
Maine will see a significant drop in vaccine allotment next week.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine will see a significant drop in vaccine allotment next week.

The state is scheduled to receive close to 37,000 first doses.

The shipments of Moderna and Pfizer remain around normal levels, but they are getting about 18,000 fewer doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

That decrease means several locations that were set to get the J&J are going without.

“Independent medical providers, some independent pharmacies, EMS clinicians,” said Dr. Nirav Shah. “It is not desirable. It is not ideal whatsoever. We recognize that a lot of those groups were anticipating, banking on the fact that they were going to get doses so they could vaccinate their patients and constituents. I wish we had more supply coming in.”

Dr. Shah says they knew the shipments of Johnson and Johnson would fluctuate, but he hopes that later in the month the numbers trend back up.

At this point, the drop off won’t impact the recently announced mobile vaccination unit that will use the J&J shots.

