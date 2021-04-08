Maine CDC reports 1 in 4 Mainers have received final COVID-19 vaccine dose

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine set a new single-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations administering more than 26,400 on Wednesday.

The Maine CDC says about 25% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 823,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been given out.

Of those, more than 483,000 people have received their first shot.

That covers almost 36 % of the state’s population.

More than 340,000 people have gotten the final dose.

County breakdown of coronavirus cases in Maine. (WABI)

