Maine CDC reports 1 in 4 Mainers have received final COVID-19 vaccine dose
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine set a new single-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations administering more than 26,400 on Wednesday.
The Maine CDC says about 25% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
More than 823,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been given out.
Of those, more than 483,000 people have received their first shot.
That covers almost 36 % of the state’s population.
More than 340,000 people have gotten the final dose.
