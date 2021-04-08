Advertisement

Hollywood Casino hosting job fair Friday

A $1,000 sign-on bonus is being offered to those who qualify.
Are you or someone you know looking for a job? Hollywood Casino in Bangor needs some help....
Are you or someone you know looking for a job? Hollywood Casino in Bangor needs some help. They're hosting a job fair Friday afternoon.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know looking for a job?

Hollywood Casino in Bangor needs some help.

They’re hosting a job fair Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Lancaster Room inside Hollywood Casino.

The casino is looking to fill a variety of positions, both full and part-time, and offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for those who qualify for certain positions.

They say the need for experience levels vary, but they’re looking for those who enjoy the hospitality industry.

Posted by Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway Bangor on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

”We’ve got a number of casino jobs from slot attendant to dealer school, which we are going to have. We even have some salaried positions, so controller, and some assistant shift managers. If you’re in the market for a job, there’s a pretty good chance we’ve got something that might be appealing to you,” said Austin Muchemore, general manager at Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Interviews will be conducted on-site and contingent offers will be made on the spot.

Masks are required. Physical distancing will be enforced, too.

To look at open positions or to apply in advance of the job fair, you can visit pngaming.com/careers.

