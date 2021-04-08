Advertisement

Expanded eligibility won’t mean expanded clinic hours for Northern Light Health

Mainers 16 and over now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Expanding coronavirus vaccination hours at Northern Light Health clinics - it’s not happening yet, but is something officials are considering.

TV5 has heard from viewers that their work schedules don’t allow for them to get away to get the vaccine during typical work hours.

That puts a premium on the Saturday appointments which tend to go fast.

Dr. James Jarvis says they are monitoring whether to add to what they are currently offering.

“We continue to match up with the demand. Right now we’ve had incredible demand and our vaccine slots have gone very very quickly,” Jarvis said. “As we see that change we will continue to re-look at what we do here. It is our intent that we will stay open until we vaccinate every manner that wants to be vaccinated.”

If you are looking for an appointment out of normal work hours - checking for an opening at a pharmacy like Walmart could be the path to follow

